News Channel 6 to host Food Bank Telethon Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is hosting a telethon to benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Thursday.

Our goal is to raise as much money as possible to help the food bank with a new truck so that they can deliver more food to pantries through out the 12 counties that they serve.

Last year, the food bank distributed almost 897,000 pounds of fresh produce to the 24 produce express sites. Tune in on Thursday and let’s make a difference Texoma!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.