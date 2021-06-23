City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

News Channel 6 to host Food Bank Telethon Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is hosting a telethon to benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Thursday.

Our goal is to raise as much money as possible to help the food bank with a new truck so that they can deliver more food to pantries through out the 12 counties that they serve.

Last year, the food bank distributed almost 897,000 pounds of fresh produce to the 24 produce express sites. Tune in on Thursday and let’s make a difference Texoma!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust

Latest News

The 10th Annual Operation Thank a Veteran campaign is underway. It started June 12 and...
Operation Thank a Veteran underway
The 10th Annual Operation Thank a Veteran campaign is underway. It started June 12 and...
Operation Thank a Veteran underway
Iowa Park preparing for Independence Day festivities
To continue to allow the removal of salt concentration at lake kemp through the chloride...
City officials hope to pass Lake Kemp appropriation bill