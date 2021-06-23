Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Odessa were involved in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of E. 37th Street when the vehicle drove through a garage door, hitting a police vehicle and grazing an officer.

Officers at the scene fired their weapons at the suspect, who drove away.

The suspect made it to the intersection of East 42nd Street and Andrews Highway where they crashed into another officer’s vehicle.

Police later found the vehicle in north Odessa, but say no arrests have been made at this time.

The Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.