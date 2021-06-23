Operation Thank a Veteran underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Manor is giving people a chance to thank a veteran.

The 10th Annual Operation Thank a Veteran campaign is underway. It started June 12 and continues to June 30.

Officials with the campaign are looking to get 300 cards, in order to give each veteran between four and five cards each.

You can go online to presmanor.org and choose the card design you like, then type in a personal note.

Then, on July 2, the cards will be printed out and delivered to residents who have served in the armed forces.

