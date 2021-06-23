City Guide
The weather pattern is about to change again

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday evening, we are going to have mild and windy conditions. Tonight, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will remain strong out of the south overnight tonight. Tomorrow, we will be hot once again. We will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. The real feel will be around 105 for Thursday. Strong winds will remain in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. The wind will be out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 being possible. Friday is looking hot as well. Friday, we will have a high of 99 with real feel values in the triple digits again. However, the heat could try and subside by Sunday. A frontal system will bring rain chances starting late Friday night.

