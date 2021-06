WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fork lift driver at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was busy Wednesday morning after they got a big truck with lots of donated food.

Over 18,000 pounds of food was donated thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

It included everything from canned pears, to flour, and spaghetti.

