Camper destroyed in overnight fire in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A camper was destroyed in a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department said at 2:23 a.m., a witness spotted a fire on Kenesaw Avenue. Crews got there to find a camper behind a house that was on fire.

Officials with the fire department say two garage apartments close to the camper also caught fire.

It took roughly 20 minutes for the fire to be knocked down. Everyone who was inside at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

The fire department said the camper was destroyed, while roughly $5,000 to $7,500 in damage was done to both garage apartments.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

