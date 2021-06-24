City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Camper destroyed in overnight fire in Wichita Falls

A camper was destroyed and two garage apartments damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.
A camper was destroyed and two garage apartments damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A camper was destroyed in a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department said at 2:23 a.m., a witness spotted a fire on Kenesaw Avenue. Crews got there to find a camper behind a house that was on fire.

Officials with the fire department say two garage apartments close to the camper also caught fire.

It took roughly 20 minutes for the fire to be knocked down. Everyone who was inside at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

The fire department said the camper was destroyed, while roughly $5,000 to $7,500 in damage was done to both garage apartments.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
UPDATE: Wichita Co. Commissioner Jeff Watts arrested, released for DWI
Commissioner Watts now facing Class A misdemeanor charge
To continue to allow the removal of salt concentration at lake kemp through the chloride...
City officials hope to pass Lake Kemp appropriation bill

Latest News

Royce Wood
Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas
WF Chamber recognized by Texas Economic Development Council
WF Chamber recognized by Texas Economic Development Council
Zackary Glenn
One arrested after shooting in Nocona
Latin American Motorcycle Association visiting Bowie for Hogs 4 Paws
Latin American Motorcycle Association visiting Bowie for Hogs 4 Paws