City of WF finishes Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project

The project happened at 6th and Broad streets, which have now reopened.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls has finished construction on the Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project.

The project happened on 6th Street, near Broad and Bluff streets, and the road has fully reopened.

Workers installed new sewer lines, manholes and a junction box; the previous sewer line was giving maintenance crews constant issues over the last two years.

“Memorial Auditorium is quite an old facility,” said Teresa Rose, deputy director of public works for the city of Wichita Falls. “So over time, of course the sewer lines that are out there start to become degraded to where they are either falling apart at the joint, so water basically is not flowing through the way it should.”

Memorial Auditorium kept having issues and city officials were tired of not having a bathroom that could be used and the smell of sewage taking over the hallways.

