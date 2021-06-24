City Guide
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student

Ethan Langley
Ethan Langley(Jacksboro ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro ISD is mourning the loss of one of their high school students and cheer team members.

The school district shared Thursday the news of Ethan Langley’s passing. Family members posted on Facebook that he was battling an unknown illness in the Dallas Children’s Medical Center.

“His contagious smile brought so much to our campus,” said Jacksboro ISD.

Langley was also a member of Jacksboro ISD’s FCCLA.

T&S Tire and Lube will be hosting a fundraiser in honor of Langley until next Friday. They’ll be raffling a set of $800 tires for tickets that cost $20 each.

Additionally, an account has been set up at Jacksboro National Bank for the Langley and Besselaar family to help with medical and funeral expenses for Ethan.  

Donations can be dropped off at the bank or at Kevin Wolf Insurance & Real Estate. Checks should be made payable to either Todd Besselaar, Jessica Besselaar or Windy Herod.

