Latin American Motorcycle Association visiting Bowie for Hogs 4 Paws

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Nash Kober
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - On that same day some bikers are showing up in Bowie to raise money for pets in need, the Latin American Motorcycle Association will be riding into the town as well.

They’ll arrive around 11 a.m. as part of a charity youth fund for Hogs 4 Paws.

Their group, 600 strong, will be at Trade Days for an hour, and they’ll even be snapping pictures with the famous Bowie knife.

