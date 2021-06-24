Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAUZ) - The man accused of shooting a police officer in Wise County, Texas has been arrested out of the state.

Royce Wood was the subject of a blue alert issued across Texas.

Wood is accused of shooting a Rhome police officer on Sunday, June 14. That officer is recovering and is expected to return to duty.

Wood was found early Thursday morning by U.S. Marshals and police in the town of Batesville, Arkansas, along with Tiffany Caswell. She was wanted for aggravated robbery for a home invasion that took place June 13. Wood was wanted on warrants for the same robbery and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Authorities say the two were found outside a Batesville motel.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.