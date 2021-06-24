City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday...
Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

More than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene, fire rescue officials said.

Miami Beach police are also assisting.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
UPDATE: Wichita Co. Commissioner Jeff Watts arrested, released for DWI
Commissioner Watts now facing Class A misdemeanor charge
To continue to allow the removal of salt concentration at lake kemp through the chloride...
City officials hope to pass Lake Kemp appropriation bill

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk