News Channel 6 hosting Food Bank Telethon
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is hosting a telethon to benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Thursday.

Our goal is to raise as much money as possible to help the food bank with a new truck so that they can deliver more food to pantries through out the 12 counties that they serve.

This telethon will be continuing until 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Call (940) 766-2322 or donate online here.

Last year, the food bank distributed almost 897,000 pounds of fresh produce to the 24 produce express sites. Tune in on Thursday and let’s make a difference Texoma!

