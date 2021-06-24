One arrested after shooting in Nocona

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is behind bars and another is hurt following a shooting in Nocona.

Nocona Police Chief Kent Holcomb said it happened at a home on Walnut Street last Friday.

It started when the 32-year-old victim showed up at the home of Zackary Glenn. The chief said the two got into an argument inside the home, and the victim was asked to leave. He left the house and was allegedly shot outside.

The victim is expected to recover and Glenn is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.