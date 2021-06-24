RRA Ringgold Water System rescinds boil order

RINGGOLD, Texas (KAUZ) - The Red River Authority of Texas Ringgold Water System has rescinded their boil order.

The RRA said the boil water advisory, which was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, was due to a leak causing reduced distribution system pressure in the water system.

After restoring power, the Ringgold Water System was able to correct the issues in the system.

