Storm chances return Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday evening, we are going to have mild and windy conditions. Tonight, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies. The wind will remain strong out of the south overnight tonight. Tomorrow, we will be hot once again. We will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 35 being possible. Friday night storm chances are going to return to the forecast. Strong winds and small hail will be possible in some of the stronger storms. However, most of the storms will remain sub-severe.

