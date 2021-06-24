City Guide
Tuition to remain the same for Cameron University’s 2021-22 school year

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University students will not see an increase in tuition for the upcoming 2021 to 2022 academic year.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education on Thursday approved Cameron’s request to keep its tuition and mandatory fees at the same rate as the previous three years.

Cameron University will have a $45,321,389 operating budget for the upcoming school year along with the proposed tuition and fees.

University officials said roughly 75% of the school’s operating budget will go toward student instruction, academic support, student scholarships and tuition waivers as well as student services.

The university has also gotten rid of academic service fees for interactive television courses as well as parking fees. The credit fee for online courses will also drop from $50 to $40.

Room rates for students who live on campus will also remain the same while meal plans will go up in cost by 4%.

University officials said the minimum wage for students who have work study positions on campus will go up to $9 an hour.

Cameron University officials laid out the tuition rates for the upcoming school year with the approved operating budget:

  • Undergraduate tuition: $158/credit hour for Oklahoma residents; $314/credit hour for non-residents
  • Undergraduate guaranteed tuition: $181/credit hour for Oklahoma residents
  • Graduate tuition: $198/credit hour for Oklahoma residents; $373/credit hour for non-residents
  • MBA/MSOL online tuition: $320/credit hour for Oklahoma residents; $105/credit hour for non-residents
  • Mandatory fees: $57/credit hour

