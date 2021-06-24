City Guide
WF Chamber recognized by Texas Economic Development Council

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is being recognized by the Texas Economic Development Council.

This is the second year the Chamber has been honored; they received the Merit Recognition award this time around. Partnership Director and Military Liaison Taylor Davis said her office is trying to make a long-term difference and knows their hard work will pay off.

“We received the Merit Recognition this year that we weren’t the grand prize winner, we still did receive recognition from the state that we are doing some great things for the workforce development in Wichita Falls,” said Davis. “It’s very exciting.”

Last year, the Chamber won the Workforce Excellence award.

Davis said the Chamber is creating impactful programs and building stepping stones with foundational programs that will change lives in Wichita Falls.

