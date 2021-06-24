Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls water customer is having issues paying her water bill, despite getting assistance through Texas Rent Relief that’s helping people get caught up from the pandemic.

Angela Harlin’s water was disconnected by the city on Monday and it’s still off.

Harlin said she was approved for the Texas Rent Relief for $900, but the Wichita Falls water billing and collections department didn’t accept the check. Harlin was placed on disability last year and needed help paying her bills.

“That’s when they informed me they returned the check because they don’t take overpayments,” said Harlin.

Harlin is referring to the Wichita Falls water department. On May 28, Harlin was approved for Texas Rent Relief, a state-run program that pays current or past due rent or utility bills.

Texas Rent Relief sent the Wichita Falls water department a $900 check for Harlin’s bill, but when the water department received the check, they returned it to Texas Rent Relief.

“The problem is based on their guidelines,” said Azura Kerr, utility systems data administrator. “We cannot take an overpayment on the account and the check that we received for this customer would have essentially covered a year’s worth of her water bill.”

A letter from Texas Rent Relief sent to Harlin reads:

“Your utility provider may apply the payment you had made to months not covered by the TRR assistance.”

“We have sent numerous emails to different email addresses for that agency,” said Harlin. “I’ve left voicemails for people at that agency and was unable to get a response on exactly what I was suppose to do.”

According to the Texas Rent Relief website, utility providers will be contacted by the program and asked to provide banking information, an EIN, an email address, and to submit a utility provider certification.

“It would be a whole different story if either someone at the Texas Rent Relief would have responded to my request for information or if the customers would have been able to give me the email with some contact information on it,” said Kerr.

Harlin’s past-due bill is $275. She lives with her son who just graduated from high school. She shared that she did speak to a supervisor at the water department but the situation is still unresolved.

