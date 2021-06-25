Grand Opening held for Doctor’s Park Splash Pad

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Medical Alliance have finished their project of three years. A new splash pad is now open and free to the public in Hamilton Park.

“We were ready for more,” Whitney Flack, President of the Wichita County Medical Alliance, said. “Ready to expand and to have a free place that was safe for people to cool off in the summer heat, so we thought we needed a splash pad.”

Located in the heart of the park, there were hundreds of people who attended the grand opening on Thursday. They put in shaded areas over seating and the playground next to the splash pad.

“It took a lot of people, a lot of collaboration together to pull it off,” Terry Points, City of Wichita Falls Parks Administrator said. “It is super satisfying and that’s what we do. We do it for the kids because that is what parks are all about.”

