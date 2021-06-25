Grover and Kermit are looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to a couple of new furry friends who are looking for a forever home.

Grover and Kermit are 12-week-old kittens who you can adopt.

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

