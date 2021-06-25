City Guide
Manhunt over for Dustin Nails

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The manhunt is over for Dustin Nails, a man well known to law enforcement is now in custody after more than a dozen Wichita Falls police officers responded to calls saying a man was walking house to house knocking on doors.

Police on scene tell out crews once they arrived, Nails led police on a foot chase before being caught and arrested in a front yard. Police say Nails reportedly resisted arrest so they tased him.

This all stemmed from last night when officers reported Nails rammed into his girlfriend’s car. When police arrived on the scene Nails drove off then ditched the car in an attempt to escape.

