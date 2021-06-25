Rain chances begin tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday we look to have a high near 98 with plenty of humidity and sunshine. Winds will be out of the south at about 15-20 mph. Beginning tonight we start to see our weather pattern change. Starting after 7pm, we could see some storms develop in our western counties. Rain chances continue into the overnight hours and into Saturday. Through the weekend we could see widespread rainfall with flooding being a potential risk. Weather models suggest we could see 1-3 inches of rain. By Sunday a cold front will arrive, dropping temperatures into the 80′s. Cooler temps and rain chances continue into next week.

