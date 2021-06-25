City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances begin tonight

Rain chances tonight
Rain chances tonight(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday we look to have a high near 98 with plenty of humidity and sunshine. Winds will be out of the south at about 15-20 mph. Beginning tonight we start to see our weather pattern change. Starting after 7pm, we could see some storms develop in our western counties. Rain chances continue into the overnight hours and into Saturday. Through the weekend we could see widespread rainfall with flooding being a potential risk. Weather models suggest we could see 1-3 inches of rain. By Sunday a cold front will arrive, dropping temperatures into the 80′s. Cooler temps and rain chances continue into next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Royce Wood
Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Zackary Glenn
One arrested after shooting in Nocona
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Friday night
weather
Storm chances return Friday night
More rain is on the way
More rain is on the way
The weather pattern is about to change again