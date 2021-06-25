City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms are expected Saturday evening/night

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday evening, we are anticipating storms. Strong storms look to move into the area once the sun goes down. These storms look to stay sub-severe. The biggest threat will be strong winds. Potential flooding will be possible over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning. Saturday, a line of storms is expected to move through the area. These storms could produce some hail, pocket change size, and strong winds up to 70 mph. The high on Saturday will be 94 with partly cloudy skies. The storms will move in at night. Rain chances will continue for the next 7-days.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Royce Wood
Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Dustin Nails
WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase

Latest News

weather
Strong storms are will be around late Saturday
Rain chances tonight
Rain chances begin tonight
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Friday night
weather
Storm chances return Friday night