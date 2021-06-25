City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A suspect was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting at officers, according Canyon police.

Around 12:30 a.m., two Canyon Police Department officers stopped a car for a traffic violation at Hunsley and FM 2590.

The officers asked the suspect to exit the car after seeing the suspect’s name was tied to warrants in the area.

Officials say the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase that ended at 47 Valley View.

After pulling into the parking lot at Valley View Apartments, the suspect crashed the car, then began running away from officers.

As the suspect was running into the apartments, officials say they fired shots at the officer.

Officials say the officer was not injured and did not shoot at the suspect.

The Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and found the suspect dead inside the apartment.

The Texas Rangers will take over the investigation of this incident.

CANYON, TX – At approximately 12:30 am on June 25, two Canyon Police Department (CPD) Officers stopped a vehicle for a...

Posted by Canyon Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Royce Wood
Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Dustin Nails
WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout
Grand Opening for Doctor's Park Splash Pad
Grand Opening held for Doctor’s Park Splash Pad
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to continue building former President Donald Trump’s border...
Governor Abbott issues statewide call for jailers to assist with increased arrests related to border crisis