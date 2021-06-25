Texoma firefighters preparing for potential west coast deployment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dry and drought conditions are causing Texoma firefighters to get ready to possibly be deployed to the west coast. Very dry conditions in other parts of the U.S. could be risky.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett James said drought conditions in the western parts of the U.S. can require firefighters in Wichita Falls to pack up and head west. A Texas A&M forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator said some personnel have already made the trip.

“We got several crews out west right now. We actually have our engine out of this office with three people and several other people from other joining offices,” said Regan Reser, with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“They’re seeing a thousand-acre fires out that direction. They’re covering it...crews, all on hand covering the fire so that people know what’s going on there,” said James.

Right now, firefighters from Texas are out west and more could be called at any time.

“It just depends on how bad the situation gets and what the request come down through the national coordination center is. They kind of put out a shopping list of here’s what they need,” says Reser.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.