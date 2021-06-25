City Guide
Tourist takes photo of beachside proposal, finds couple through Twitter

By KMAX, KOVR staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A viral photo seen across social media shows a proposal against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

The photo looks like it came out of a bridal magazine and the couple looks like models. but the reality is quite different.

“I just remember him saying, you know, ‘I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” said Jazmine Winn, the bride-to-be, on Thursday.

Winn says she is still on cloud nine days after her fiancee Ricky Johnson Jr. popped the question.

He had been planning the proposal for a month.

“I’m like, ‘That’s the spot!’” Johnson said.

On Saturday, photographer Valerie Contreras from Texas was visiting the historic Sutro Baths outside of San Francisco with friends. She happened to look up and noticed the moment.

“That’s when I kind of connected the dots,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to propose.’ Then and there where we were, just started shooting, just started taking photos.”

Contreras says she did not want to ruin the moment but still wanted the happy couple to have the beautiful photos, so she took to Twitter. She posted the pictures online and told Twitter to do its magic.

Within hours, the couple got the message.

“And I got a text message from my friend … He goes, ‘Hey Twitter is looking for you,’” Winn said.

Almost 700,000 likes later, the cross-country connection was made. The couple is forever grateful to Contreras and social media for making it possible.

“We want our kids to be able to see and know our story,” Winn said.

The happy couple has set a wedding date for January 2022.

Copyright 2021 KMAX, KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

