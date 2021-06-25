City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child

Dusti Gamble
Dusti Gamble(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was sentenced in early June to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual assault of a child charge, according to court documents.

Dusti Gamble was sentenced on June 3 for the crime that reportedly happened in February of 2014.

Two suspects were also charged with abandoning or endangering a child in relation to this case. Paula Joann Carter and George Matthew Sapp were both arrested for the crime in April of 2015.

Sapp was then sentenced to two years in state jail in 2017 for two counts of child endangerment. A jury convicted him of endangering two children by continuing to allow a sexual predator to have access to them in his care after the predator had abused one of the children.

Just recently, a grand jury indicted Sapp on an indecency with a child charge, according to court documents.

Sapp was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, June 21 for the charge, and has a $100,000 recommended bond. He’s accused of exposing himself to a child younger than 17-years-old in August of 2015.

Sapp’s bond is recommended to be $100,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Royce Wood
Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas
UPDATE: Wichita Co. Commissioner Jeff Watts arrested, released for DWI
Commissioner Watts now facing Class A misdemeanor charge
Zackary Glenn
One arrested after shooting in Nocona

Latest News

Texoma firefighters preparing for potential west coast deployment
Texoma firefighters preparing for potential west coast deployment
Dustin Nails
WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Friday night
.
News Channel 6 hosting Food Bank Telethon