WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was sentenced in early June to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual assault of a child charge, according to court documents.

Dusti Gamble was sentenced on June 3 for the crime that reportedly happened in February of 2014.

Two suspects were also charged with abandoning or endangering a child in relation to this case. Paula Joann Carter and George Matthew Sapp were both arrested for the crime in April of 2015.

Sapp was then sentenced to two years in state jail in 2017 for two counts of child endangerment. A jury convicted him of endangering two children by continuing to allow a sexual predator to have access to them in his care after the predator had abused one of the children.

Just recently, a grand jury indicted Sapp on an indecency with a child charge, according to court documents.

Sapp was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, June 21 for the charge, and has a $100,000 recommended bond. He’s accused of exposing himself to a child younger than 17-years-old in August of 2015.

Sapp’s bond is recommended to be $100,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Thursday.

