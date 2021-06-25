City Guide
WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase

Dustin Nails
Dustin Nails(Dustin Nails arrested Tuesday.)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect Thursday after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident and police chase.

The suspect, who police believe is Dustin Nails, is known to police and has felony warrants out for his arrest, according to the police sergeant on scene. He was last arrested in February on multiple charges following a police chase.

Nails reportedly used his car to damage his girlfriend’s car, and he then left the scene. Officers were investigating the area when he drove back by. They then chased him and lost sight of him. Later on, an officer spotted Nails’ car again and he led them on a short pursuit.

Both Nails and his passenger, a woman, jumped out of the car while it was still moving. The car reportedly hit the woman and caused minor injuries to her before it hit a tree.

Nails allegedly fled the scene and officers set up a perimeter near Lawrence and Lebanon roads. Canine units were also deployed to assist in the search.

Police then left the scene, and there was no word on whether or not Nails had been captured.

