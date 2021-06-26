City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma

FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder...
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross country runners, killing three and injuring five, is escorted out of the courtroom during a break for lunch during jury selection for his trial in Norman, Okla.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of crashing into an Oklahoma high school cross-country team, killing three and injuring several others, has been found guilty of murder.

Cleveland County jurors on Friday found Max Townsend guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.

The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors said Townsend accelerated his pickup truck to 77 mph before crashing into the runners from Moore High School in suburban Oklahoma City in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
man hunt over for Dustin Nails
Manhunt over for Dustin Nails
Dustin Nails
WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase

Latest News

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
3 dead when train crashed into minivan in Ind.
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Celebrity Edge is setting sail Saturday from an American port, making it the first to do so in...
Passenger of Celebrity Edge speaks as first cruise in 15 months readies to depart