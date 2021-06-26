City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. The intrusion Thursday, June 24, 2021, forced a sudden closure of some runways.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.

His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days.

Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Royce Wood
Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas
Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues
Wichita Falls woman’s water reconnected after facing bill issues
Dustin Nails
WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Texoma animal experts and caretakers are speaking out about a bill Texas governor Abbott...
Governor Abbott vetoes animal cruelty bill
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in