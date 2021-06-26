City Guide
Thunderstorms continue this evening

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thunderstorms will continue to develop across Texoma tonight. the main threats will be strong winds over 60mph, hail up to the size of golf balls, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods. Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread tonight and continue overnight. Heavy rainfalls are expected to last into early next week, some places could see up to four inches of rain. This evening a cold front also moves through, as that happens expect temps to drop into the low 80′s. Cooler temps stick around through next week

