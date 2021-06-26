WFPD holds Junior Police Academy graduation for first session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some young teens in Wichita Falls got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer.

A few are now even looking to join in the future after graduating from the Junior Police Academy on Friday.

The kids got a firsthand experience of what it takes to work for the WFPD.

Laurens Johannig, a student from a German military family, was nominated by officers as the student representative for his effort and passion throughout the five-day course. He even got a chance to address his peers at graduation.

“As a German myself, I really enjoyed this academy,” said Johannig. “I got to learn all the basics of what a true American cop does and how to handle certain situations, and some of you all sitting here will sit here again in a couple years graduating as a real police officer.”

After the ceremony ended, the joke was made that Johannig would have to get dual citizenship so he could come back as a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.