WFPD holds Junior Police Academy graduation for first session
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some young teens in Wichita Falls got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer.
A few are now even looking to join in the future after graduating from the Junior Police Academy on Friday.
The kids got a firsthand experience of what it takes to work for the WFPD.
Laurens Johannig, a student from a German military family, was nominated by officers as the student representative for his effort and passion throughout the five-day course. He even got a chance to address his peers at graduation.
“As a German myself, I really enjoyed this academy,” said Johannig. “I got to learn all the basics of what a true American cop does and how to handle certain situations, and some of you all sitting here will sit here again in a couple years graduating as a real police officer.”
After the ceremony ended, the joke was made that Johannig would have to get dual citizenship so he could come back as a police officer.
