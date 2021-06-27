Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Officers Association host an award banquet to make sure officers know how much their hard work is appreciated.

“I’m a big proponent of law enforcement. So to be asked back here to the district that I represent is a big honor and I’m glad to be here,” said Representative Ronny Jackson Texas District 13th.

Just as much as Representative Jackson was honored to be in the same building as the men and women in blue, the feeling was mutual.

“I reached out to him and asked him if he would be interested in being our special guest and he immediately said yes,” said John Spragins President of The Wichita Falls Police Officer’s Association.

During the awards ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and of course rookie of the year.

“The rookie of the year these guys have only been police officers for a year or so. So to recognize someone as an up and coming officer already doing great things it’s really special,” said Spragins.

These categories were voted on by fellow officers that recognize that it takes a team to protect and serve the community.

“They keep this community safe and that doesn’t happen in a lot of places in this country. We can turn on the tv on every night and see the unrest that goes on in these communities. That doesn’t happen in Wichita falls and it’s because we’ve got brave courageous police officers,” said Representative Jackson.

“A lot of times we’re out there dealing with things that aren’t the greatest in the world. Plus I don’t see them everyday so it’s great to be able to honor these guys,” said Spragins.

Normally The Wichita Falls police Officers Association would hold this banquet at the beginning of the year. However with COVID-19 it was moved to this summer to make sure all officers in the department could be in the same room together.

