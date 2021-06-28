City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What was supposed to be a mandatory fix for a pothole has turned into a bigger project on Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

The right lane of the bridge when you are traveling west into town is blocked off. City engineers came out last week to fill a pothole, just a normal routine job, but they realized there was more at hand.

They discovered a defect in the pothole where filling it would not solve the issue. Now, they actually have to hire a company with the right equipment and materials to fix the problem.

“There’s really not a lot of complications to it, it just needs to be done with special material and a special procedure that we can not do in-house,” said Teresa rose, deputy director of public works. “We do not have the equipment or specialization to be able to do that.”

Rose said the bridge is not in jeopardy of collapsing or anything like that. The safety of people traveling on this bridge is not at risk all thanks to finding the issue early on.

City officials could not give an accurate timetable on when this project will be finished because of having to find and hire a company who can fix it. The right lane of the bridge will remain closed indefinitely for safety reasons.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Showers and storms again tonight
During the ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and...
Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet

Latest News

Hooters fundraiser for girl with cancer
Hooters holds fundraiser for girl with cancer
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Lake Arrowhead has seen it's lake level rise over 20 percent the last six weeks.
What to know: Water safety for 4th of July Weekend
A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy