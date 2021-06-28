Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What was supposed to be a mandatory fix for a pothole has turned into a bigger project on Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

The right lane of the bridge when you are traveling west into town is blocked off. City engineers came out last week to fill a pothole, just a normal routine job, but they realized there was more at hand.

They discovered a defect in the pothole where filling it would not solve the issue. Now, they actually have to hire a company with the right equipment and materials to fix the problem.

“There’s really not a lot of complications to it, it just needs to be done with special material and a special procedure that we can not do in-house,” said Teresa rose, deputy director of public works. “We do not have the equipment or specialization to be able to do that.”

Rose said the bridge is not in jeopardy of collapsing or anything like that. The safety of people traveling on this bridge is not at risk all thanks to finding the issue early on.

City officials could not give an accurate timetable on when this project will be finished because of having to find and hire a company who can fix it. The right lane of the bridge will remain closed indefinitely for safety reasons.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.