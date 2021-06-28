City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Showers and storms again tonight
During the ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and...
Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet

Latest News

Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will continue Monday afternoon