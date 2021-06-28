One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday, according to Texas DPS.

A deputy was checking on an armed man who was reportedly suicidal. Upon arrival, the deputy confronted Stephen Winder, 39. Winder was reportedly shot and later pronounced dead at the Graham Regional Medical Center.

Winder’s body has been sent off for an autopsy and the deputy was placed on administrative leave. The Texas Rangers are investigating this shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.