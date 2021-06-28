Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is having some issues in her apartment.

She said the raccoons are coming in through the closet where her air conditioning unit is located. She spotted them in her and her child’s room.

“They woke my daughter up in the night fighting or scratching so loud that it startled her,” said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. “She cried.”

This Summit Apartments resident said she’s having raccoon issues which started two months ago. At first, she said she was unsure what it was and knew it was too heavy to be a cat and the sounds kept getting louder. Two days ago, her husband got a rude awakening.

“My husband came face-to-face with it two days ago, air conditioner closet, he heard a sound and he opened it and it was right there in his face,” said the woman.

The long-time resident said she’s thankful her daughter didn’t open that air conditioner closet. Her daughter has respiratory problems and raccoons are known to carry diseases harmful to humans like rabbis. Her first attempt to notify her apartment manager was unsuccessful.

“It kinda smelt what smelt like a dead body,” said the woman. “We weren’t sure. We thought it was a rat that had died in the wall or whatever was up there had killed something and not finished eating it, that I told them about on May 4th. Nobody came out, nobody contacted me, nobody emailed me back and we kinds dealt with the smell for four and a half weeks.”

She said on June 22, apartment officials put out traps but nothing was caught, so she called her complex back and this what they allegedly told her:

“Call animal control and see if they can come out.”

She did call animal control, but until the apartment complex calls, they can’t come out because the complex is private property.

We reached out to Summit Apartments and they admitted they are having raccoon issues and said maintenance is fixing the issue. But our resident said nothing has been done to resolve the problem.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.