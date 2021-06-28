City Guide
Smith County World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Paul Franke
Paul Franke((Source: KLTV))
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County veteran celebrated turning a century old Monday.

Paul Franke turned 100 years old Monday. The World War 2 veteran was a member of the Army Air Corps when he enlisted in 1943.

He has resided in East Texas since the 1980s, currently living at his home in Flint. He enjoys his dog Candycane and music. Although Franke is legally blind, he says he finds joy from the many memories he has from when he could still see.

“Its good to be alive and I enjoy the weather here, I think we’re very fortunate as to some other places. Outside of that I just communicate to my other two daughters by phone,” Franke said.

Franke also says he enjoys getting up and spending time on the porch with his dog every morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

