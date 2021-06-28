Storms will continue Monday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see thunderstorms. We will have a 60% chance of thunderstorms across the area. Today, we will have a high of 82 with the wind out of the east at 10-15 mph. Tuesday, storm chances continue. We will have a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high of Tuesday will be 83, with the winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Storm chances are likely for the next 7-days. The biggest threat we have with any storms today will be flooding.

