City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD hosting vaccine clinic Thursday

Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older.
Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will be hosting a summer vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic is part of the school district’s summer vaccine plan, which includes an additional clinic day and days for patients to get their second doses.

Both of the clinics will take place in the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Clinic 1

  • First dose: July 1
  • Second dose: July 22

Clinic 2

  • First dose: July 8
  • Second dose: July 29

Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older, and no appointments are necessary.

WFISD officials said parents must sign a consent form for students who are not 18 years old.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Showers and storms again tonight
During the ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and...
Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
Your Shot Texas aims to increase access to vaccines across the state.
Organizations earn grant money to increase vaccine access in Texas