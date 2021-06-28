WFISD hosting vaccine clinic Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will be hosting a summer vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic is part of the school district’s summer vaccine plan, which includes an additional clinic day and days for patients to get their second doses.

Both of the clinics will take place in the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Clinic 1

First dose: July 1

Second dose: July 22

Clinic 2

First dose: July 8

Second dose: July 29

Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older, and no appointments are necessary.

WFISD officials said parents must sign a consent form for students who are not 18 years old.

