WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized early Sunday morning.
When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting victim in the 600 block of Stratford who reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries; police said it appears he will survive.
No arrests have been made for the aggravated assault and the investigation is ongoing.
