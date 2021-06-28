City Guide
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting victim in the 600 block of Stratford who reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries; police said it appears he will survive.

No arrests have been made for the aggravated assault and the investigation is ongoing.

