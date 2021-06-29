Bond set for Dustin Nails, new theft charge added

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dustin Nails was arrested last week on multiple charges after a police manhunt.

Nails has been charged with the following:

Escape while arrested or confined - felony from 02/22/2021

Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 from 06/24/2021

Evading arrest from 06/25/2021

Resisting arrest from 06/25/2021

Attempt to take weapon from an officer from 06/25/2021

His total bond was set at $60,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday. Nails was also hit with a new theft between $30,000 and $150,000 charge on Monday, which is from June 16. The bond for that charge is recommended at $20,000.

THURSDAY (JUNE 24) MANHUNT

Wichita Falls police first searched for a Nails on Thursday after he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident. At this point, Nails had a felony theft warrant out for his arrest.

Police said Nails used his car to damage his girlfriend’s car, and he then left the scene. Officers were investigating the area when he drove back by; they then chased and lost sight of him.

WFPD searching for suspect following hit-and-run, chase (kauz)

Later on, an officer spotted Nails’ car again and he led them on a short pursuit. This time, both Nails and his passenger, a woman, jumped out of the car while it was still moving. The car reportedly hit the woman and caused minor injuries to her before it hit a tree.

Nails allegedly fled the scene and officers set up a perimeter near Lawrence and Lebanon roads; canine units were also deployed to assist in the search. Police were unable to locate Nails.

POLICE ARREST NAILS ON FRIDAY (JUNE 25)

The manhunt for Nails ended on Friday after officers found him walking in the 1300 block of 34th Street around 3 a.m.

Court documents state Nails led officers on a short foot chase and then continued to resist arrest after they caught up to him. Officers reportedly used a taser on Nails multiple times during the arrest. Afterward, one of the officers put his taser down so that he could handcuff Nails, and the suspect then grabbed the taser. This led to Nails being charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

After a short struggle, officers were able to handcuff and arrest Nails without further incident. He was taken to the hospital first before being booked into the Wichita County Jail.

THEFT CHARGE BETWEEN $30,000 AND $150,000

Nails was hit with another theft charge on Monday. According to court documents, he’s suspected of stealing a car from Patterson’s Honda Dealership, with the report coming in on June 18.

Officers detained Nails around 2:55 p.m. on that same day, but ended up releasing him from the scene. They then searched the area where they had found Nails and discovered the keys to the stolen car and then the car itself in the same area.

Court documents state a witness was interviewed about the theft. He claimed to have seen the suspect driving the car before it was recovered and was able to pick Nails out from a photo lineup with 100% certainty.

A warrant for Nails’ arrest was served on Monday, which added the new theft charge.

THEFT CHARGE BETWEEN $2,500 AND $30,000

Nails is facing another theft charge for allegedly stealing a car from a gas station. This was the crime that he was wanted on via a felony theft warrant.

Court documents state a woman stopped at a gas station in the 2500 block of Old Iowa Park Road on June 24. She left her car running while she went inside, and Nails reportedly stole it from the parking lot.

An officer looked at the surveillance footage while investigating and saw a man with tattoos all over his body that matched the tattoos Nails has. The suspect was also wearing the same shoes and shorts that Nails was wearing during previous incidents with law enforcement.

The car was later found by Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Upon investigating it, the officer reportedly saw that the car had blood drops and smears inside of it. Court documents state an earlier report had been made with Nails listed as the suspect: he had allegedly broken several windows at a business and had suffered a cut to his arm.

Before this incident, Nails’ alleged girlfriend had also reported that she had been assaulted by him, and that he was driving a car that matched the description of the stolen car.

The officer stated he believed Nails was the suspect in this theft and an arrest warrant was issued.

