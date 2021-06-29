Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay vigilant after a woman evaded arrest Monday night.

The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m. in a post on Facebook. The woman was possibly armed, wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange shorts, and was described as 5 foot 8 inches and 160 pounds.

An update was shared about 20 minutes later in which Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde said he believed the suspect may have fled the area. The suspect’s rental car, drivers license, the name of her parole officer, her 9mm pistol and four pounds of marijuana were all found, but the suspect herself has not been arrested at this time.

