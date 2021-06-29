City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest

The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.
The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.(Gray tv)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay vigilant after a woman evaded arrest Monday night.

The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m. in a post on Facebook. The woman was possibly armed, wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange shorts, and was described as 5 foot 8 inches and 160 pounds.

An update was shared about 20 minutes later in which Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde said he believed the suspect may have fled the area. The suspect’s rental car, drivers license, the name of her parole officer, her 9mm pistol and four pounds of marijuana were all found, but the suspect herself has not been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment

Latest News

Paul Franke
Smith County World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Hotter’N Ale registration opens Thursday
Hotter’N Ale registration opens Thursday
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Wichita Falls native serving aboard USS Iwo Jima
WFHS graduate serving aboard USS Iwo Jima