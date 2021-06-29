Downtown WF Farmers Market looking for more vendors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market has put out a call for more vendors.

An average of 50 vendors are present during the Saturday market, but Farmers Market officials said there’s still plenty of room for more.

Anyone interested should either scan the QR code in the attached Facebook post or email Alisha Hagler at farmersmarketwfcoordinator@gmail.com.

