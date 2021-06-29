City Guide
Downtown WF Farmers Market looking for more vendors

"Come grow with us."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market has put out a call for more vendors.

An average of 50 vendors are present during the Saturday market, but Farmers Market officials said there’s still plenty of room for more.

Anyone interested should either scan the QR code in the attached Facebook post or email Alisha Hagler at farmersmarketwfcoordinator@gmail.com.

