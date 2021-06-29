Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Home buyers may feel they are being pushed out of the Wichita Falls market, especially if they’re young.

Those ready to buy a home are finding prices in the area to be much higher right now than before. They are trying as hard as they can to fit in with the competitive bidding, but it just goes up faster than most are even able to react.

“Have gone up to around $100,000, $80,000 to $100,000, $120,000,” said Denny Bishop, owner of Bishop Realtor Group.

It’s simple supply and demand, fewer homes for sale, a lot of buyers competing for those few homes. It’s a seller’s market and those young buyers going at it for the first time are feeling that squeeze.

Bishop said that anyone looking to buy right now should work with a realtor.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.