Hooters holds fundraiser for girl with cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - #LilianaStrong is the movement for a 6-year-old girl who is battling Ependymoma, a rare brain cancer. She is trying to beat it once more after she was diagnosed when she was 16-months-old.

“She is amazing, you can not even tell she is sick,” Patricia Davis, her mother, said. “Most of the time she is running, she is rambunctious, she is smiling and hugging everybody. She is acting like a normal six-year-old, you would not even know she is sick.”

Hooters held a fundraiser for her with a bike show because she loves motorcycles. They had games set up, motorcycles on display and a stunt crew performing all for her.

“I think everybody is here for the cause,” Kara Watson, General Manager of Hooters, said. “They are excited to help somebody and be a part of something bigger.”

“All the support I have from everybody in the community is beyond amazing,” Davis said. “I am so grateful for everything that Hooters and everybody else has done that stepped in.”

Liliana’s mother said it is a tough battle but you can not give up; you have to stay strong and keep pushing forward. You can still donate by going to Hooters or online at Liliana’s Cancer Journey Facebook page.

