City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hooters holds fundraiser for girl with cancer

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - #LilianaStrong is the movement for a 6-year-old girl who is battling Ependymoma, a rare brain cancer. She is trying to beat it once more after she was diagnosed when she was 16-months-old.

“She is amazing, you can not even tell she is sick,” Patricia Davis, her mother, said. “Most of the time she is running, she is rambunctious, she is smiling and hugging everybody. She is acting like a normal six-year-old, you would not even know she is sick.”

Hooters held a fundraiser for her with a bike show because she loves motorcycles. They had games set up, motorcycles on display and a stunt crew performing all for her.

“I think everybody is here for the cause,” Kara Watson, General Manager of Hooters, said. “They are excited to help somebody and be a part of something bigger.”

“All the support I have from everybody in the community is beyond amazing,” Davis said. “I am so grateful for everything that Hooters and everybody else has done that stepped in.”

Liliana’s mother said it is a tough battle but you can not give up; you have to stay strong and keep pushing forward. You can still donate by going to Hooters or online at Liliana’s Cancer Journey Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
Showers and storms again tonight
During the ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and...
Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet

Latest News

During the ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and...
Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet
Texoma animal experts and caretakers are speaking out about a bill Texas governor Abbott...
Governor Abbott vetoes animal cruelty bill
WFPD hosts Junior Police Academy graduation ceremony
WFPD holds Junior Police Academy graduation for first session
Grover and Kermit are looking for a forever home
Grover and Kermit are looking for a forever home