Hotter’N Ale registration opens Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Hotter’N Hell Hundred ride on the horizon, registration for Hotter’N Ale is also opening.

You can officially sign up for that race starting this Thursday.

Four teams will take on an adventure through downtown Wichita Falls, hitting five bars and restaurants in a truly grueling .5K race. That’s at least a whole city block.

You’ll be able to pick up drink samples and snacks along the way. For more information on Hotter’N Ale, click here.

