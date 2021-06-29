City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hotter’N Ale registration opens Thursday

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Hotter’N Hell Hundred ride on the horizon, registration for Hotter’N Ale is also opening.

You can officially sign up for that race starting this Thursday.

Four teams will take on an adventure through downtown Wichita Falls, hitting five bars and restaurants in a truly grueling .5K race. That’s at least a whole city block.

You’ll be able to pick up drink samples and snacks along the way. For more information on Hotter’N Ale, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment

Latest News

Paul Franke
Smith County World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Wichita Falls native serving aboard USS Iwo Jima
WFHS graduate serving aboard USS Iwo Jima