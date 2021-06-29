City Guide
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton

Andrew Smalts
Andrew Smalts(Lawton Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Lawton police say Andrew Smalts has been found.

The original story can be found below:

Lawton police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old autistic man.

Andrew Smalts is approximately 5′06″, 125 pounds with short light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Smalts was last seen headed south from 2510 Garden Village into a field behind the neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Police said Smalts is from Mustang and is not familiar with the Lawton area.

His mother said he also does not have his prescription glasses.

If you see Smalts, you are asked to call 580-581-3272.

