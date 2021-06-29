Less Rain for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and storms will become less numerous later tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures will go up on Wednesday with fewer rain showers around. Look for highs in the 80s to near 90 with very high humidity levels. A cold front impacts the area late Thursday and Friday with a better chance for showers and storms. The 4th of July weekend looks dry for now.

