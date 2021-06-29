City Guide
MSU Texas, VC graduate wins Miss Rodeo Texas 2021

Bobbi Loran
Bobbi Loran(Miss Rodeo Texas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An MSU Texas and Vernon College graduate has won Miss Rodeo Texas 2021.

Bobbi Loran was selected as the winner last Friday and said she is thankful for the wonderful experience.

“I cannot thank our Miss Rodeo Texas Board, our committees, and all the selfless volunteers who put so much work into this prestigious event,” said Loran. “Thank you for your dedication to the wonderful young ladies of Texas and to the sport of rodeo! You truly are a persevering family, and I’m so excited I get to spend this next year being a part of it!”

Loran earned her Associate of Science degree from Vernon College and Bachelors in Marketing from MSU Texas.

Miss Rodeo Texas is a scholarship pageant held in San Antonio each year. The winner will travel all over Texas to encourage Texas youth to remember the impact that the state’s western heritage has had on development and to educate everyone about the contributions of Texas agriculture.

If you would like to learn more about Miss Rodeo Texas, click here.

